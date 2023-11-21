Argentina black market peso slides to 1,050 per dollar after Milei election win

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's black market peso ARSB= slid 9.5% to 1,050 per dollar on Tuesday, traders said, with low volume in the first day of trading after libertarian Javier Milei, who has pledged to dollarize the economy, won a presidential election on Sunday.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.