Argentina black market peso slides to 1,050 per dollar after Milei election win

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

November 21, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's black market peso ARSB= slid 9.5% to 1,050 per dollar on Tuesday, traders said, with low volume in the first day of trading after libertarian Javier Milei, who has pledged to dollarize the economy, won a presidential election on Sunday.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

