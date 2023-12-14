News & Insights

Argentina black market peso gains 10%; gap with official FX narrowest since 2019

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

December 14, 2023 — 10:35 am EST

Written by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's black market peso gained 10% on Thursday in the wake a sharp devaluation of the official exchange rate a day earlier, narrowing the gap between the two rates to just over 20%, the smallest since 2019 when capital controls were imposed.

The black market ARSB= rate strengthened to 975 per dollar against the official rate at 800 per dollar ARS=RASL, a boost for new libertarian President Javier Milei who took office on Sunday pledging to fix a deep economic crisis in the country.

Argentina's new government devalued the peso by 54% on Wednesday in bid to boost productivity and exports, as well as to close the gap with parallel rates that had widened to some 200% over the last year. Popular parallel rates had been over 1,000 with the official rate at 366 at the start of the week.

The South American nation is battling triple-digit inflation, negative net foreign currency reserves, 40% poverty and a looming recession.

