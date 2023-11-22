Argentina black market peso flat at 1,070 per dlr after post-election slide

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's black market peso ARSB= opened flat on Wednesday at around 1,070 per dollar, steadying after a sharp slide a day earlier prompted by the presidential election win of libertarian Javier Milei, who wants to eventually dollarize the economy.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

