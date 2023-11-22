News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina black market peso flat at 1,070 per dlr after post-election slide

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

November 22, 2023 — 09:43 am EST

Written by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's black market peso ARSB= opened flat on Wednesday at around 1,070 per dollar, steadying after a sharp slide a day earlier prompted by the presidential election win of libertarian Javier Milei, who wants to eventually dollarize the economy.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.