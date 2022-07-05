Argentina black market peso edges lower as economy chief takes reins, stocks bounce

US Markets

Argentina's closely-watched black market peso weakened 2.62% to 267 per dollar on Tuesday, traders said, a slower fall after it crashed on Monday amid political uncertainties sparked by the shock resignation of the country's economy minister.

The informal exchange rate is seen as a reflection of real investor sentiment in the currency with the official rate ARS=RASL held stable by strict capital controls that push people into parallel markets to obtains dollars.

The S&P Merval stock index .MERV bounced in early trading around 2% after falling on Monday.

