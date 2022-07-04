Argentina black market peso crashes after economy ministry shake-up

By Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, July 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's closely-watched black market peso ARSB=crashed nearly 15% early on Monday after the country's economy minister quit abruptly over the weekend and was replaced by a heterodox economist. The controlled official rate edged down slightly.

The South American country has widely divergent exchange rates due to tough currency controls that limit dollar purchases to just $200 per month, pushing people into parallel and informal markets where they pay twice the price for greenbacks.

The local currency on the official exchange rate ARS=RASL rate weakened 0.5% to around 126 per dollar, in line with normal, while the black market peso plummeted to around 280 per dollar, traders said, some 122% away from the formal rate.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez named Silvina Batakis as the new economy minister late on Sunday after the shock resignation of long-standing minister Martin Guzman amid growing economic crises and tensions within the government.

Currency controls in place since 2019 have kept the official peso exchange rate on a slowly weakening path, but the gap to popular parallel markets has got increasingly wide amid swirling economic crises, high inflation and debt fears.

