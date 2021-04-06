World Markets

Argentina benefiting from higher world food prices - IMF economist

Contributor
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Argentina is benefitting from higher world food prices since that is one of its main exports, although the country's government is still working to stabilize the economy, Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist said on Tuesday.

The IMF lifted its forecast for growth in Latin America and the Caribbean by one percentage point to 4.6% in its latest World Economic Outlook.

Gopinath said Mexico, along with Canada, were poised to benefit from a $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief package. Brazil had been hit hard by the crisis, and its No. 1 priority needed to be accelerating vaccinations of its population, she said.

