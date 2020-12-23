Argentina becomes second country after Belarus to approve Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Argentina has granted emergency approval for use of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, the South American country's health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, becoming the second nation after Belarus to approve the vaccine.

