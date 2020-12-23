World Markets

Argentina becomes second country after Belarus to approve Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Hugh Bronstein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV

Argentina has granted emergency approval for use of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, the South American country's health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, becoming the second nation after Belarus to approve the vaccine.

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Argentina has granted emergency approval for use of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, the South American country's health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, becoming the second nation after Belarus to approve the vaccine.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Daniel Flynn)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular