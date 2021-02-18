World Markets
SUPV

Argentina bank Supervielle sees shares spike on takeover rumors

Contributor
Jorge Otoala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Argentine banking and financial services company Grupo Supervielle saw its shares spike over 50% on Thursday on rumors of a potential takeover, hitting the highest level since 2018 before easing back to be up around 14%.

Updates share price, adds comment from external press official

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Argentine banking and financial services company Grupo Supervielle SUPV.BA saw its shares spike over 50% on Thursday on rumors of a potential takeover, hitting the highest level since 2018 before easing back to be up around 14%.

Traders said that unsubstantiated talk of a potential sale to a Brazilian buyer had pushed up the shares as well as the firm's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

"There is a rumor that it is being sold to a powerful group in Brazil, but nothing is known," one trader told Reuters.

An external press official for the firm told Reuters that they "did not have this information" and that the issue of the share price jump was been analyzed internally. The person added there was no "relevant facts" to divulge currently.

"For everyone it has been very surprising," the person added.

(Reporting by Jorge Otoala; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SUPV

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    Feb 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More