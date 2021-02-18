Argentina bank Supervielle sees shares spike on takeover rumors

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Argentine banking and financial services company Grupo Supervielle SUPV.BA saw its shares spike over 50% on Thursday on rumors of a potential takeover, hitting the highest level since 2018 before easing back to be up around 7%.

Traders said that unsubstantiated talk of a potential sale to a Brazilian buyer had pushed up the shares as well as the firm's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

"There is a rumor that it is being sold to a powerful group in Brazil, but nothing is known," one trader told Reuters.

Phone calls to Supervielle requesting comment on Thursday went unanswered.

(Reporting by Jorge Otoala; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

