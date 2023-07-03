Argentina asks to defer power payments to Brazil's Petrobras, sources say

By Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run energy firm Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA has received a request from Argentina to defer payments on some electricity import contracts, three people familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

Two Brazilian sources said Petrobras is weighing the request. An Argentine source confirmed the government had made the request to Petrobras, which supplies electricity to Argentina from power plants in Brazil.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires and Letícia Fucuchima in São Paulo; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes and Jonathan Oatis)

