World Markets

Argentina approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Contributor
Walter Biannchi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Argentina's drug regulator has authorized the emergency use of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine ahead an expected delivery of 1 million doses of the Chinese-made jab.

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's drug regulator has authorized the emergency use of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine ahead an expected delivery of 1 million doses of the Chinese-made jab.

The country, which was rattled in recent days by a VIP vaccine scandal that led to the resignation of the health minister, is ramping up its inoculation program, which has so far been largely built around Russia's Sputnik V.

The office of President Alberto Fernandez said that 1 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, which requires two doses per person, were expected to arrive in the South American country in the next few days.

"This will be a new vaccine that our country will have as part of the national government's prevention strategy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the government said.

Argentina, which has a population of about 45 million, has so far received 1.22 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from the Russian Gamaleya Institute and 580,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Indian Serum Institute and developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

The country's new Health Minister Carla Vizzotti, who was sworn in on Saturday, has pledged to strengthen oversight and transparency of the inoculation program.

(Reporting by Walter Biannchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    Feb 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More