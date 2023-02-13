Commodities

Argentina announces price controls to bring down cost of popular beef cuts

February 13, 2023 — 06:57 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice and Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy ministry announced on Monday a price control program to bring down the cost of popular beef cuts amid ongoing high inflation.

During a press conference, an economy ministry official said some popular cuts of meat would see prices drop around 30%.

In a separate statement, the ministry said the program has been applied to seven different types of meat and will be in effect until March 31, when a smaller price cut of 3.2% will come into play until June 30.

"The average price at which supermarkets were selling the (meat) cuts have been lowered by an average of 35%," it added.

The announcement comes as the South American nation faces one of the highest inflation rates worldwide, which is expected to rise annually near 100% and to top 6% in January alone.

Drought in the country has also forced beef prices up, the ministry noted.

