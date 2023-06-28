News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina announces over $1 bln in credit from World Bank, IDB

Credit: REUTERS/Johannes Christo

June 28, 2023 — 08:19 pm EDT

Written by Nicolas Misculin and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds new information about another loan granted to Argentina, statement from Econ ministry in paragraphs 3 and 4, context in paragraph 2 and 5

BUENOS AIRES, June 28 (Reuters) - The World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will provide Argentina with funds totaling over $1 billion, the South American nation's economy ministry said on Wednesday, adding these should go toward development and energy projects.

The move comes as cash-strapped Argentina battles to rework its debts and comply with financing programs with other international financial bodies, such as a $44 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Argentina's economy ministry said the World Bank was giving $900 million in financing for development projects in clean energy, health care and climate resilient infrastructure.

The country, along with Uruguay, was also awarded with a $400 million credit program from IDB to improve the supplies at the Salto Grande Hydroelectric Complex and extend the facility's "useful" lifespan, the ministry added in another statement.

The funds come as Argentina faces a major challenge to bring down a 100%-plus inflation rate, replenish scarce foreign currency reserves and alleviate social issues including four-in-ten people living in poverty.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.