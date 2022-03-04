Argentina and the IMF: Hope trumps experience

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Argentina and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday agreed a $45 billion deal https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2022/03/03/pr2256-argentina-imf-and-argentine-authorities-reach-staff-level-agreement-on-an-eff to roll over 2018’s infamous $57 billion credit line. If approved, it will come in the nick of time for a deadline for repayments that Buenos Aires would otherwise have struggled to make.

This time, the IMF says, is different. The policy requirements the Argentine government is agreeing to are based on https://www.reuters.com/article/argentina-imf/update-2-argentina-imf-thrash-out-deal-small-print-as-congress-waits-idUSL2N2V60XS “realistic goals” and a “pragmatic approach” – both lacking in the bailout four years ago, which was largely wishful thinking https://www.breakingviews.com/features/imf-worsened-argentina-debt-fiasco on the part of the fund.

Even assuming lessons have been learned, the agreement calls for skepticism. First, both sides needed a deal badly, perhaps too badly. Second, President Alberto Fernández’s government has to get it approved by Argentina’s Congress and then implement and maintain measures to improve public finances, which tend to involve unpopular things like tax hikes and subsidy reductions. Third, it’s the country’s 22nd IMF bailout, on Reuters’ count. It’s a victory for hope over recent – and long-term – experience. (By Richard Beales)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Where are the oligarchs’ yachts?

Grab’s slowdown is where rubber hits road

Snowflake’s no snowflake

Numbers start to add up for LSEG’s big data deal

KKR survives Telecom Italia near-miss

Farallon and Co put price on coal’s pariah status

(Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Pranav Kiran)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.