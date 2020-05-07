Argentina and investors butt heads as another default looms

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, May 7 (IFR) - Argentina and its bondholders are in the throes of a full-blown public relations battle as each side tries to make its case over a US$65bn debt restructuring that could still end in yet another full scale default.

With both groups at loggerheads, Argentina's proposed bond exchange – involving a 62% cut in interest and a three-year grace period – was expected to pass the May 8 deadline with few if any participants signing up to the deal.

The vast majority of bondholders – including three groups representing big-name investors – have given a thumbs down to the plan to exchange their bonds for step-up securities with lower average coupons.

And markets are now largely looking beyond the May 8 cut-off date to May 22, when the grace period on coupon payments on a string of foreign law bonds, which Argentina has yet to pay, expires.

If creditors and economy minister Martin Guzman are unable to meet in the middle by then, Argentina may be on its way to one more default on its hard currency bonds – just four years after resolving a more than decade-long legal battle stemming from its prior debt crisis.

"Both sides say they want to avoid default but are still far apart," said one bondholder. "The two-week period after May 8 may be the time when the differences are worked out."

PUSHING HARD

So far, however, neither Guzman nor his creditors have blinked and last week both groups pushed hard to make their case heard in the public arena.

Writing in the Financial Times, Guzman said the country "cannot afford to pay more" than what it has offered. "We are, in short, not asking our creditors to lose – but to make less."

The former academic also enlisted the support of Nobel Laureates Joseph Stiglitz and Edmund Phelps as well as economist Carmen Reinhart, who wrote an article backing Argentina's position.

"Argentina has presented its private creditors a responsible offer that adequately reflects the country’s payment capacity," they wrote.

The article was undersigned by a host of high-profile economists including Jeffrey Sachs, Thomas Piketty and Ricardo Hausmann, the former Inter-American Development Bank representative for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who himself faces the prospect of a large debt restructuring.

Guzman said that a proposed deal from a creditor committee led by BlackRock did not "acknowledge the necessity of long-term cashflow relief to ensure the sustainability of Argentina’s public debt".

LONG-TERM VIEWS

Indeed, it is those long-term forecasts that are one of the main stumbling blocks.

"No one is arguing that Argentina hasn't taken a major hit to its economy, but Guzman is too defeatist in his outlook," said a second investor.

Bondholders say they are willing to give Argentina short-term cashflow relief to attend to its economic crisis, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But they reject what they call a take-it-or-leave-it offer that fails to account for the country's payment capacity over the longer term, leaving them out of any future upside.

"If the restructuring helps the recovery, bondholders should be able to share in the upside," said a representative of bondholders from the country's last exchange on a Webinar attended by some 1,400 people on Monday.

Instead of taking the form of GDP warrants, which got mixed reviews after the last restructuring, Argentina could offer a coupon boost or an acceleration of amortisations in the event of an economic turnaround, he said.

The group, like other creditors, disagree with the government's economic assumptions, its views on debt payment capacity and its sustainability analysis, which they say has yet be approved by the International Monetary Fund.

Investors believe that a country with the second largest economy in South America can pay more over the longer term.

Such assumptions were reflected in the counter-offer by the BlackRock-led group that asked for no principal haircuts and the same interest rate as the existing bonds but with an ability to pay partially in kind over the first four years.

Argentina's government said on Monday that its debt sustainability analysis is "aligned" with the IMF's and that it is willing to listen to proposals within those "constraints."

For now, both sides seem willing, as one investor said, to "go off the cliff together".

“In trading terms it makes no difference if there’s a default," said Jan Dehn, head of research at Ashmore, one of the funds in the BlackRock-led group.

"Once an issuer defaults, the bond trades around recovery value. Therefore from a trading perspective it’s just another day in the office."

(This story will appear in the May 9 issue of IFR Magazine.)

