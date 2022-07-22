Argentina and Chile mountain border reopens after heavy snowfall

July 22 (Reuters) - The main mountain border pass between Chile and Argentina reopened this week after a heavy snowfall in the Andes forced it to shutter for about two weeks, stranding thousands of trucks.

The backed-up vehicles have been slowly wending their way along the serpentine road, known as "Los Libertadores," since the pass was reopened on Wednesday. Some of the drivers had been waiting for days.

The long waits provoked widespread anger among drivers.

"The authorities, the agencies are not concerned, both on the Argentinean and Chilean side, about improving the infrastructure, we are tired of complaining a thousand times," said Angel, a 42-year-old bus driver.

(Reporting by Ivan Alvarado; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Josie Kao)

