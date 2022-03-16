World Markets

Argentina analyzing soy oil, meal tax hikes amid inflation battle - gov't source

Maximilian Heath Reuters
By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, March 16 (Reuters) - Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy products, is weighing raising taxes on soybean oil and meal exports as part of a plan to tamp down sky-high inflation, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government halted registration of new export sales of soy oil and meal on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry and triggering speculation the tax rate for soy oil and meal exports could be hiked.

The government has yet to comment publicly on its plans.

Soybean oil and meal exports are taxed at 31%, while raw soybeans are taxed at 33%. A hike could eliminate a tax benefit President Alberto Fernandez previously granted the agro-industrial complex, leveling the rate at 33%.

"Regarding the possibility of removing benefits from the agro-export industry, it is part of the measures that are being analyzed," said a government source, asking not to be named.

Argentina, the world's No. 1 processed soy exporter and No. 2 for corn, has benefited from soaring grains prices on its exports, though it has struggled to tamp down domestic prices.

Center-left President Fernandez pledged a "war" against inflation this week after the latest official data showed annual inflation running at above 52% and spiking due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

State coffers would see an additional $425 million in tax collection if two-point tax hike on soy meal and oil went ahead, the Buenos Aires grains exchange estimated in a report, funds which could potentially help subsidize local food costs.

A source in the agro-export sector said the government was likely looking to hike export taxes.

"That's the way to rake in dollars," the source said.

Last year, Argentina's soybean oil and meal exports totaled $34.9 billion, making it the country's main source of foreign currency income, key to replenishing depleted reserves.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

