Argentina allows soy exporters to request 60-day extension for shipments

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - Argentina on Tuesday authorized soy exporters to request to delay shipments by 60 days, according to a resolution published in the official government gazette.

The announcement comes a day after the South American government launched a preferential exchange rate scheme for soybean exports from the country, the world's top exporter of proceesed soy oil and meal.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle)

