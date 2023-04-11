US Markets

Argentina allows soy exporters to request 60-day extension for shipments

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

April 11, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - Argentina on Tuesday authorized soy exporters to request to delay shipments by 60 days, according to a resolution published in the official government gazette.

The announcement comes a day after the South American government launched a preferential exchange rate scheme for soybean exports from the country, the world's top exporter of proceesed soy oil and meal.

