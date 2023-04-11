Argentina allows soy exporters to push back shipments for 60 days

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - Argentina has authorized exporters to delay soy shipments for up to 60 days, the government said in a resolution on Tuesday, as the country battles a historic drought that has hobbled grains production and trimmed inflows of critical foreign currency.

The announcement follows a decision by the government in March to delay shipments of corn by up to 180 days and rolled out similar measures for wheat late last year. It gives exporters more time to actually ship previously agreed sales.

The measure, announced in Argentina's official gazette, comes a day after the South American government launched a preferential exchange rate scheme for soybean exports from the country, the world's top exporter of processed soy oil and meal.

The "soy dollar" scheme, which offers a exchange rate some 40% higher than the official rate for sales of soybeans, recorded few takers on Monday, with would-be participants citing insufficient technical details.

The Tuesday resolution, however, laid out some details, which may spur increased trades under the scheme.

"Various points were clarified in the resolution that was published today in the official gazette," said a source at a brokerage in Rosario, Argentina's main port for grains exports.

Argentina is hoping the preferential exchange rate for soy exports can spur a wave of sales and help bring in much-needed foreign currency to build up depleted central bank reserves.

The drought, between early last year and March, led to the wheat harvest being cut in half versus a year earlier and repeated cuts to corn and soy production forecasts, knocking billions of dollars off expected grains exports.

