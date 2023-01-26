Argentina agricultural areas to receive much-needed rain - grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A storm front is expected to bring desperately needed rain to a large swathe of Argentina's parched agricultural land over the next week, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday, which should help farmers in the planting stage as the South American country suffers a historic drought.

Farmers in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of processed soy and third-largest corn exporter, have seen delays to planting the season's crops.

Recent rains are expected to bring some relief, though it was too late for the wheat crop, which saw production slashed by nearly half from a year earlier.

"Most of the Argentine agricultural area, a large part of the Uruguayan agricultural area and most of Paraguay will register moderate to very abundant rainfall (10 to 75 mm), with pockets receiving little rain," said the exchange in its weekly report.

It added the Chaco region and the eastern side of the Buenos Aires province would likely see little rain.

Polar winds are also expected to blow through the country, the exchange said, and Argentina's mountainous areas and the southeast of Buenos Aires could see a light frost.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Kylie Madry Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

