Argentina 2023 inflation seen at 185% -cenbank poll

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

November 13, 2023 — 04:49 pm EST

Written by Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Analysts polled by Argentina's central bank raised their estimate for annual inflation for this year ARCPIN=ECI to 185.0%, the bank said on Monday, up from last month's estimate of 180.7%.

The Market Expectations Survey (REM), conducted between Oct. 27 to 31 among 38 participants from consulting firms, financial entities and local and international research centers, estimated monthly inflation will reach 11.5% in November.

Annualized inflation hit 142.7% in October, the country's statistics office said on Monday, with the monthly rise landing at 8.3%, although that was down from peaks in August and September and below analyst forecasts.

