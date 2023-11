BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2023/24 wheat harvest is now estimated at 13.5 million metric tons, below the 14.3 million tons previously forecast, the Rosario Grains exchange said on Wednesday.

