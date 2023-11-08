News & Insights

Argentina 2023/24 wheat harvest forecast cut on adverse weather - Rosario exchange

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

November 08, 2023 — 08:51 am EST

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

Adds reason in paragraph 1, soy and corn harvests in paragraph 2

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2023/24 wheat harvest is now estimated at 13.5 million metric tons, down from the 14.3 million tons previously forecast, due to adverse weather conditions, the Rosario Grains exchange said on Wednesday.

In its monthly grains report, the exchange maintained its estimates for Argentina's soybean and corn harvests at 50 million tons and 56 million tons respectively.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

