Argentina 2023/24 wheat harvest forecast cut on adverse weather - Rosario exchange

Adds reason in paragraph 1, soy and corn harvests in paragraph 2

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2023/24 wheat harvest is now estimated at 13.5 million metric tons, down from the 14.3 million tons previously forecast, due to adverse weather conditions, the Rosario Grains exchange said on Wednesday.

In its monthly grains report, the exchange maintained its estimates for Argentina's soybean and corn harvests at 50 million tons and 56 million tons respectively.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.