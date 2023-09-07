News & Insights

World Markets

Argentina 2023/24 soybean production forecast at 50 mln T

Credit: REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

September 07, 2023 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

Adds details and forecast for other crops

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's production for the 2023/2024 soybean crop is estimated at 50 million metric tons, up from the 21 million tons produced in the previous season, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

The South American agriculture powerhouse is a top exporter of processed soybeans as well as a major corn and wheat supplier, but a historic drought caused a sharp reduction to last season's yields.

The exchange said in a report that it expects wheat production for the 2023/24 season to be 16.5 million tons, up from the 12.2 million tons produced last season.

It also said it forecast 55 million tons for the 2023/24 corn harvest, above the 34 million tons seen in the previous season.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Kylie Madry and Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.