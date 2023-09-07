Argentina 2023/24 soybean production forecast at 50 mln T

Adds details and forecast for other crops

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's production for the 2023/2024 soybean crop is estimated at 50 million metric tons, up from the 21 million tons produced in the previous season, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

The South American agriculture powerhouse is a top exporter of processed soybeans as well as a major corn and wheat supplier, but a historic drought caused a sharp reduction to last season's yields.

The exchange said in a report that it expects wheat production for the 2023/24 season to be 16.5 million tons, up from the 12.2 million tons produced last season.

It also said it forecast 55 million tons for the 2023/24 corn harvest, above the 34 million tons seen in the previous season.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Kylie Madry and Sarah Morland)

