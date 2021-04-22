Argentina 2020/21 corn output seen at 50 mln T -Rosario exchange

BUENOS AIRES, April 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2020/21 corn production will hit 50 million tonnes, up from 48.5 million tonnes previously forecast, due to a higher planting area and good yields in the Cordoba region, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report late on Wednesday.

Its soy production remained stable at 45 million tonnes.

Argentina is the world's No. 3 corn exporter and top supplier of soymeal livestock feed, used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Adam Jourdan; editing by Jason Neely)

