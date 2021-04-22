Argentina 2020/21 corn crop forecast raised to 50 mln T -Rosario exchange

Adds details, quotes from report

BUENOS AIRES, April 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2020/21 corn production will hit 50 million tonnes, up from 48.5 million tonnes previously forecast, due to a higher planting area and good yields in Cordoba province, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report late on Wednesday.

Its soy crop forecast was unchanged at 45 million tonnes.

Argentina is the world's No. 3 corn exporter.

Cordoba province "will have a record harvest. This will be fundamental to sustaining national corn production since it will contribute 42% of total volume," the exchange said.

Unlike other agricultural provinces such as Buenos Aires and Santa Fe, Cordoba was not punished by the drought that hit the Pampas grains belt from mid-2020 through February.

The prolonged dryness recently prompted the Rosario exchange to cut its 2020/21 soy harvest estimate to 45 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 49 million tonnes.

Argentina is the world's top supplier of soymeal feed, used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Adam Jourdan and Hugh Bronstein; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

