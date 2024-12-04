Argentex Group Chairman Increases Shareholding

Argentex Group Plc (GB:AGFX) has released an update.
Nigel Railton, the Non-executive Chairman of Argentex Group PLC, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 693,000 ordinary shares at 30.94 pence per share. This transaction boosts Railton’s total holding to 1.06% of the company’s issued share capital, signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.
