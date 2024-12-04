News & Insights

Stocks

Argentex Group Chairman Increases Shareholding

December 04, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argentex Group Plc (GB:AGFX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nigel Railton, the Non-executive Chairman of Argentex Group PLC, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 693,000 ordinary shares at 30.94 pence per share. This transaction boosts Railton’s total holding to 1.06% of the company’s issued share capital, signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:AGFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.