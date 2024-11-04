News & Insights

Argenta Silver Gains Local Support in Salta, Argentina

November 04, 2024

Argenta Silver Corp. has initiated successful discussions with indigenous leaders and government officials in Salta, Argentina, marking a positive step for their El Quevar Project. The company aims to build a strong social license by fostering open communication and mutual respect with local communities and authorities. Argenta’s efforts are supported by local government, highlighting the potential benefits for the region.

