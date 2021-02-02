Argenta sets tight marker with covered bond debut

By Tom Revell

LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Belgium's Argenta Spaarbank rode a wave of demand to land its debut covered bond close to those of its more established peers on Tuesday as supply-starved investors leapt at the chance to secure diversification, though a 6bp move from initial guidance saw the book fall by almost half from its peak.

Argenta had since been holding virtual meetings with investors since last Tuesday marketing the inaugural issue, which offered a rare opportunity for accounts to get their hands on Belgian covered bond paper. Covered bond issuance out of Belgium has been limited in recent years, with just €2.75bn sold in 2020 and no benchmark deals emerging since May.

Overall euro benchmark covered bond issuance is also down sharply, reaching just €13bn in January, compared to €28.25bn in January 2020.

Those dynamics and the issuer's extensive marketing efforts meant that demand came through rapidly once leads Barclays, Belfius, LBBW and Natixis opened books for the €500m no-grow deal with guidance of mid-swaps plus 9bp area.

With orders surpassing €3.5bn, guidance was revised to 4bp area (+/-1bp WPIR). That move caused the book to fall significantly to €2bn-plus, upon which the deal was launched at 3bp.

"It's clearly a blowout," said a banker away from the leads. "Belgian covered bonds are extremely hard to come by, with very little supply out of that region. And then you combine that with this being an inaugural trade, which means investors know there us going to be a bit of juice at IPTs at least."

Observers highlighted that the trade kicks off Argenta's covered bond issuance impressively tight to its better-known domestic rivals.

Belfius was identified as the best comparable for Argenta given their similar issuer ratings – Belfius is rated A1/A–/A– (Moody's/S&P/Fitch), while Argenta is rated A– (S&P).

Belfius's euro benchmark covereds in the seven to nine-year part of the curve were quoted at a mid-spread of 1bp on Monday. Bankers suggested a new Belfius 10-year would therefore land at around 2bp.

"The final pricing positions Argenta very close to the well-established Belgian covered bond issuers - with only a 1bp premium to KBC and Belfius in the end," said a banker at one of the leads.

The final book stood above €1.8bn, some €1.7bn below the peak, as the 6bp move from initial guidance caused accounts to drop out.

The lead banker said the size of the move from initial guidance reflected that some price discovery was required. He noted that each of the other two inaugural covered bonds sold this year, by Komercni Banka and KEB Hana, were also priced 6bp inside initial guidance - though those deals offered double-digit spreads.

"We saw some price sensitivity, as you'd expect, but we managed to maintain most of the quality of the book in the process," he said.

Bankers away from the deal suggested some investors would be irked, but said the 9bp starting point seemed fair and that the leap to the final spread was justified by the size of the book.

"I am sure people are unhappy on the investor side, but this is the reality of the market," said a syndicate banker. "We are down by more than 50% in covered supply, there are high redemptions and investors need to put money to work."

"They still got ample demand for that bond."

Achmea announces soft bullet programme

Elsewhere in the Benelux region, Dutch issuer Achmea Bank announced on Monday that it plans to set up a soft bullet covered bond programme this year. The bank has previously issued covered bonds in conditional pass-through format.

Achmea said the new programme will allow further diversification of its investor base and funding profile and enhance its flexibility with respect to bond tenors.

Fellow Dutch lender NN Bank switched from issuing CPT covereds to soft bullets last year, while Aegon Bank said in November it was considering setting up a soft bullet programme.

The CPT product was widely adopted by issuers in its homeland of the Netherlands and spread across the world, but has fallen out of favour after the ECB in 2019 excluded the bonds from its purchase programmes. Soft bullets, in contrast, are eligible for the ECB's purchases.

(Reporting by Tom Revell; editing by Sudip Roy, Philip Wright)

