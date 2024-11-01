News & Insights

Argent Minerals Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

November 01, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Argent Minerals Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The meeting included the re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% placement capacity, key moves that could influence the company’s strategic direction. Investors may find these developments promising for Argent Minerals’ future growth and market positioning.

