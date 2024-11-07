Argent Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Argent Minerals Limited announces the quotation of 666,666 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, following the exercise of options or conversion of other securities. This move reflects the company’s ongoing activities in the stock market, potentially influencing investor interest and share value.

