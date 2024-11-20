Argent Minerals Limited Plans Major Securities Issue

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Argent Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of 144,564,048 listed options at an exercise price of $0.042, set to expire on December 10, 2027. This non-renounceable pro rata issue will begin trading on November 26, 2024, offering investors an opportunity to engage with the company’s growth strategy. The issuance, expected to close on December 10, 2024, reflects Argent’s strategic financial maneuvers in the market.

