Argent Minerals Limited Announces New Securities Issue

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.
Argent Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of new securities, aiming to enhance its market presence and attract investors. The company’s strategic move to release additional securities reflects its commitment to growth and aligns with its expansion plans. The announcement is a new development and could potentially influence the stock’s market performance.
