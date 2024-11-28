Argent Minerals Launches New Options Offer for Investors

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Argent Minerals Limited has opened its pro-rata non-renounceable Entitlement Offer and Priority Option Offer, providing eligible shareholders and optionholders the opportunity to subscribe for new options exercisable at $0.042 until December 2027. This initiative aims to reward loyal investors and raise approximately $288,064 to support the company’s working capital.

