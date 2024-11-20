Argent Minerals Announces New Options Entitlement Offer

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Argent Minerals Limited is launching a pro-rata entitlement offer to raise approximately $288,064 by issuing new options to eligible shareholders and option holders. These new options are priced at $0.001 each and are exercisable at $0.042, with an expiration date set for December 2027. The offers are considered highly speculative, appealing to investors looking for high-risk, high-reward opportunities.
For further insights into AU:ARD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.