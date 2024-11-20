News & Insights

Argent Minerals Announces New Options Entitlement Offer

November 20, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Argent Minerals Limited is launching a pro-rata entitlement offer to raise approximately $288,064 by issuing new options to eligible shareholders and option holders. These new options are priced at $0.001 each and are exercisable at $0.042, with an expiration date set for December 2027. The offers are considered highly speculative, appealing to investors looking for high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

