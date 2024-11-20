Argent Minerals Announces New Options Entitlement Offer

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Argent Minerals Limited is launching a pro-rata entitlement offer to raise approximately $288,064 by issuing new options to eligible shareholders and option holders. These new options are priced at $0.001 each and are exercisable at $0.042, with an expiration date set for December 2027. The offers are considered highly speculative, appealing to investors looking for high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

For further insights into AU:ARD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.