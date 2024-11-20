Argent Minerals Announces New Entitlement Offer

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.
Argent Minerals Limited is launching a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to reward its loyal shareholders with New Options at a low price, aimed at raising approximately $288,064. The funds will be used for the company’s general working capital and offer expenses. Investors should note that the offer is not underwritten and any unclaimed entitlements will form a shortfall available for further allocation.
