News & Insights

Stocks

Argent Minerals Announces Capital Raising-Linked Trading Halt

May 30, 2024 — 03:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Argent Minerals Limited has requested an immediate trading halt for its securities on the ASX, which will be effective until a forthcoming announcement regarding a capital raising is released or at the opening of the market on Monday, 3 June 2024. The company has followed the necessary regulatory procedures and cites no other information that needs to be disclosed to the market at this time.

For further insights into AU:ARD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.