Argent Minerals Announces Capital Raising-Linked Trading Halt

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Argent Minerals Limited has requested an immediate trading halt for its securities on the ASX, which will be effective until a forthcoming announcement regarding a capital raising is released or at the opening of the market on Monday, 3 June 2024. The company has followed the necessary regulatory procedures and cites no other information that needs to be disclosed to the market at this time.

For further insights into AU:ARD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.