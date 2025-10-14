Argent Capital Managment Dumps $60 Million Worth of Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) Shares: Is the Stock a Sell?

Key Points

Argent sold 1,262,984 shares of Copart, estimated at $59.52 million based on the average price for the quarter.

The transaction value represents 1.6% of 13F reportable AUM for the period.

The firm now holds 162,339 Copart shares valued at $7.3 million as of September 30, 2025.

The Copart stake is now 0.2% of AUM as of 2025-09-30, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Argent Capital Management LLC pared its holding in Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1,262,984 shares during Q3 2025, an estimated $59.52 million trade based on the average price for the quarter, according to an SEC filing dated October 14, 2025.

What happened

According to its Form 13-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 14, 2025 (see filing), the firm reduced its Copart position by 1,262,984 shares during Q3 2025.

The estimated value of the shares sold, calculated using the period's average closing price, was $59.52 million. The fund reported a remaining position of 162,339 shares at quarter-end.

What else to know

This was a reduction in the Copart stake, which now represents 0.2% of the firm's 13F reportable assets under management as of Q3 2025.

Argent's top holdings after the filing:

Microsoft : $251.95 million (6.9% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

: $251.95 million (6.9% of AUM as of 2025-09-30) Nvidia : $237.98 million (6.5% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

: $237.98 million (6.5% of AUM as of 2025-09-30) Amazon : $213.08 million (5.8% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

: $213.08 million (5.8% of AUM as of 2025-09-30) Alphabet : $194.75 million (5.3% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

: $194.75 million (5.3% of AUM as of 2025-09-30) Mastercard: $126.28 million (3.5% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

As of October 13, 2025, Copart shares were priced at $44.07, down 20% over the one-year period ending October 13, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 by 36 percentage points over the same time.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $43.41 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.65 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.55 billion Price (as of market close 2025-10-13) $44.07

Company Snapshot

Copart provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services, including virtual bidding, salvage estimation, and end-of-life vehicle processing across North America, Europe, and select international markets.

It operates a digital marketplace facilitating the sale and purchase of vehicles, generating revenue through transaction fees, service charges, and value-added offerings such as vehicle transportation and title processing.

The company serves insurance companies, banks, fleet operators, dealerships, vehicle dismantlers, exporters, and individual buyers seeking to acquire or dispose of vehicles efficiently.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services internationally, leveraging advanced virtual auction technology to connect sellers and buyers of vehicles across multiple continents. With a scalable digital platform and a comprehensive suite of remarketing and logistics services, Copart enables efficient disposition of vehicles for institutional and individual clients alike.

Foolish take

While Argent Capital Management still holds a few shares of Copart, the firm all but sold out of its position, reducing its portfolio allocation in the stock from 2% to 0.2%.

Since the stock seemed to be a longer-term holding for Argent, this seems mildly worrisome to Copart shareholders -- myself included.

Though it's impossible to know what exactly prompted the firm to nearly liquidate its holdings in the company, Copart's results have been underwhelming this year, causing its slightly expensive stock to slide 30% from its high.

After growing sales by 15% annually over the last decade, Copart's revenue growth slid to 13%, 7%, and finally 5% over the previous three quarters.

Ultimately, I'll have to disagree with Argent on Copart as I believe the company has a wide moat around its operations that will make it hard to disrupt.

That said, Copart still trades at 28 times earnings, even after this year's drop, so Argent may have simply thought it had grown beyond its valuation as a more mature company.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Form 13-F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers listing their U.S. equity holdings.

Quarter (Q3 2025): The third three-month period of a company's fiscal year, here referring to July–September 2025.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount generated by a specific buy or sell trade.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a particular company.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Digital marketplace: An online platform where buyers and sellers conduct transactions for goods or services, such as vehicles.

Vehicle remarketing: The process of reselling used or end-of-lease vehicles, often through auctions or specialized platforms.

Salvage estimation: The process of assessing the value of damaged or end-of-life vehicles for resale or parts.

End-of-life vehicle processing: Handling and disposing of vehicles that are no longer operational, often for recycling or parts.

Value-added offerings: Additional services provided beyond basic transactions, such as transportation or title processing, to enhance customer value.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



