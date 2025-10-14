Argent Capital Management Loads Up on Murphy USA (MUSA) With 43K Shares in Q3 Buy

Key Points

Added 43,216 shares in Murphy USA; estimated transaction value of approximately $17.11 million, based on average Q3 2025 pricing

This change represents a 0.47% increase relative to Argent’s 13F reportable assets under management as of Q3 2025.

Post-trade holding: 130,640 shares, valued at $50.72 million as of September 30, 2025

The position accounts for 1.38% of fund AUM as of Q3 2025, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

Argent Capital Management reported a buy of 43,216 Murphy USA shares, an estimated trade value of $17.11 million, per October 14, 2025, SEC filings.

What happened

According to a filing disclosed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 14, 2025, Argent Capital Management bought 43,216 additional shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) during the quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $17.11 million, based on the period’s average share price. The fund’s post-trade stake reached 130,640 shares, worth $50.72 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

This was a buy; Murphy USA now comprises 1.38% of Argent’s 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: MSFT: $251.95 million (6.88% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ: NVDA: $237.98 million (6.50% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ: AMZN: $213.08 million (5.82% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $194.75 million (5.30% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE: MA: $126.28 million (3.45% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 13, 2025, Murphy USA shares were priced at $375.91, down 23.19% over the past year, and underperforming the S&P 500 by 37.15 percentage points over the same period ending October 13, 2025.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $19.48 billion Net Income (TTM) $490.50 million Dividend Yield 0.52% Price (as of market close 2025-10-13) $375.91

Company Snapshot

Offers retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek branded stores.

Generates most of its revenue from fuel sales and in-store merchandise.

Operates retail gasoline stores mainly in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Murphy USA Inc. operates 1,679 retail gasoline stores in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States as of December 31, 2021.

Foolish take

Argent Capital Management added 43,000 shares of Murphy USA during Q3 2025, taking its total holdings to over 130,000 shares valued at $50.72 million. Although Murphy USA has been underperforming the S&P 500 this year by quite a lot, there’s a lot of potential locked in the stock that other investors may not yet be able to see.

Along with strong cost control measures and a dividend increase in August 2025, Murphy USA has spent a good part of the year expanding its footprint, with a goal of opening 50 new stores in the 12 months following Q3 2025. At the end of Q2, 39 builds were in progress, with 90 more in design or waiting for local permitting.

On paper, Murphy USA looks like it’s in trouble, with $19 billion in revenue and only $490 million in net income, but it’s taking much of its earnings this year and reinvesting them into the company with those new locations mentioned above. Its ongoing partnership with Walmart helps to ensure a huge funnel of customers from the retailer directly to the gas station. If its gamble pays off, Murphy USA’s books will look less questionable in years to come.

Argent Capital Management likely anticipates this, as an investor in Murphy USA already, and is happy to buy at a discount while it can be had.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC in Form 13F filings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its current share price, shown as a percentage.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or operational information.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount involved in a specific buy or sell of securities.

Post-trade holding: The number of shares or value of a position after a trade has been completed.

Fund holding: A specific security or asset owned by an investment fund.

Underperforming: Delivering a lower return compared to a benchmark or index over a given period.



