Argent BioPharma Prepares for Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 02:29 am EDT

Argent Biopharma (AU:RGT) has released an update.

Argent BioPharma, a cutting-edge drug discovery firm, has announced the dispatch of documents for its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Western Australia. Known for its innovative approach in biopharmaceuticals, the company focuses on nanotechnology and multi-target therapies for diseases related to the central nervous system and immunology.

