Argent Biopharma Lists New Shares on ASX

Argent Biopharma Limited has announced the quotation of 666,667 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, following a previously disclosed transaction. This move is likely to attract attention from investors tracking developments in the biotech sector, as the company expands its market presence.

