Argent Biopharma Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Argent Biopharma (AU:RGT) has released an update.

Argent Biopharma has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction. The biopharmaceutical firm, known for its innovative drug development in CNS and Immunology, continues to make strides in multidisciplinary therapies using nanotechnology.

