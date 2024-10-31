News & Insights

Argenica Therapeutics Advances Phase 2 Stroke Trial

October 31, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

Argenica Therapeutics Ltd (AU:AGN) has released an update.

Argenica Therapeutics Ltd has received a positive safety review from the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board for its Phase 2 trial of ARG-007 in stroke patients, with no serious adverse events reported. The trial is progressing well, with 63% of patient dosing completed across activated hospital sites. The company anticipates full dosing completion by mid-2025, with topline data expected shortly after.

