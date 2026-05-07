argenex Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) reported first-quarter 2026 results highlighting continued commercial growth for VYVGART and progress across multiple late-stage pipeline programs, while newly appointed CEO Karen Massey said the company will maintain its existing “Vision 2030” strategy.

New CEO signals continuity with “Vision 2030”

Massey, who said the call marked her first official day as CEO, emphasized that the company’s strategic direction remains unchanged. “There won’t be a change in that strategy,” she said, referring to Vision 2030 as “not just an aspiration, but it’s a growth strategy.” Massey outlined the company’s end-of-decade targets, including “2.5 times patients on VYVGART,” “3 times more indications approved,” and “5 molecules in late-stage development.”

She described near-term growth expectations for VYVGART in myasthenia gravis (MG) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), noting that while the company sees “the typical effect of seasonality,” underlying demand trends “remain very strong.” Massey said first-quarter new patient demand was “amongst our highest quarters ever.”

VYVGART demand trends and label expansion focus

Chief Commercialization Officer Sandrine Piret-Gérard said the company continues to see strong momentum “across all indications and all regions,” with “no signs of demand slowing” four years into the MG launch and two years into the CIDP launch. She said new patient starts in the quarter were among the highest since launch and that the U.S. prescriber base has expanded to “over 5,000 neurologists prescribing Vyvgart.”

Piret-Gérard also pointed to a shift toward earlier use. In the U.S., she said market research indicates “4 out of 5 HCPs prefer to start with Vyvgart as the first targeted biologic in gMG.” She added that more than 70% of patients starting VYVGART are coming directly from oral therapies, while in CIDP “nearly 80% of new starts” come from direct switches from IVIG.

Company leadership highlighted the role of the pre-filled syringe (PFS) in driving adoption. Piret-Gérard said the PFS has “materially changed the demand,” and that “68% of PFS patients” have been new to VYVGART since its launch. Massey later told analysts that PFS is “driving the majority of our growth at the moment.”

On MG label expansion, management noted an upcoming regulatory milestone. Piret-Gérard said the company was “three days away from our PDUFA date for seronegative,” and Massey described plans to file in ocular MG “quickly” after that, with future interest in pediatric expansion. Massey said a broader MG label “should continue that momentum through this year but also into the future.” Piret-Gérard said that if approved in seronegative MG, the opportunity includes “up to 11,000 additional patients in the U.S.” and that argenx would not need to add field force given prescriber overlap.

Financial results: $1.3 billion in Q1 product sales, operating margin at 30%

Chief Financial Officer Karl Gubitz reported first-quarter product net sales of $1.3 billion, representing 63% year-over-year growth. By region, the company generated $1.1 billion in the U.S., $67 million in Japan, $112 million in the rest of the world, and $12 million in product supply to Zai Lab in China. Gubitz said the 1% quarter-over-quarter growth reflected expected U.S. seasonality.

Gubitz said the company delivered operating profit of $394 million and an operating margin of 30%, representing 183% year-over-year growth. He added that with revenue growth exceeding operating expense growth, argenx sees “a clear path of continued margin expansion.” The company ended the quarter with $4.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and current financial assets, an increase of more than $400 million from the beginning of the year.

On capital allocation priorities, Gubitz said the company remains focused on:

Maximizing the VYVGART commercial opportunity

Advancing the pipeline

Strengthening the supply chain

Pursuing business development to source novel biology

When asked about margin expansion cadence, Gubitz said investors can “expect going forward to see margin expansion, every quarter, year-over-year,” while emphasizing the company’s intent to invest for long-term growth.

Pipeline: empasiprubart Phase III in MMN, myositis readout in Q3, combination platform strategy

Massey described empasiprubart (C2-targeting) as positioned to become argenx’s second medicine, with a Phase III readout in multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN) expected in the fourth quarter. She also said argenx is investing in a second targeted approach in CIDP with empasiprubart to “deepen our understanding of the underlying biology” and support long-term leadership in the indication.

In rheumatology, Massey said argenx expects an “important phase III readout of autoimmune myositis in the third quarter,” calling it the company’s entry point into the space and noting there are no approved treatments in necrotizing myositis and limited options in dermatomyositis (DM). In Q&A, Massey said the Phase III trial was designed to explore three subtypes grounded in Phase II results, and she defined success as achieving “statistical significance on the primary endpoint.” She also said the company estimates the IMNM total addressable market at “around 20,000 patients,” adding that claims data show a treated population closer to “around 6,000–7,000” and that disease education could expand diagnosis if data are positive.

On trial disclosure plans, Beth (who led parts of the call and addressed clinical communication questions) said the company plans to report the primary endpoint outcome and noted the primary endpoint is the “mean TIS score” at week 52, while also balancing disclosure with plans for future medical meeting presentations.

Management also addressed combination development. Massey described ADAPT Forward in MG as a platform study using VYVGART “as the backbone of therapy” while testing combinations, including empasiprubart, to potentially increase the proportion of patients reaching MG-ADL targets. She said the company will look for combination benefits that “substantially raises efficacy outcomes” without a safety trade-off.

Competition: management says new entrants skew to later lines

Executives said competition in MG is increasing but characterized newer launches as largely positioned in later lines. Piret-Gérard said “most of the recent launches are really positioned towards the later lines, more for refractory patients and after Vyvgart,” while emphasizing argenx’s strategy to move earlier given that “80% of the MG market is still not in the hands of biologics.” Massey similarly said C5 and other competitors are “mostly being used in the refractory space.”

In CIDP, Piret-Gérard said physicians cite functional outcomes as a differentiator, pointing to grip strength data and the company’s post-hoc analysis presented at AAN showing “87.5% response among treatment-naïve patients.” She added that while VYVGART could be used first line under the U.S. label, the company sees physician comfort and payer dynamics as practical barriers that data could help address.

Looking ahead, Massey closed by reiterating a patient-first focus and said argenx remains “energized by what lies ahead,” with the company set to return next quarter with additional updates.

About argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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