Argen X SE - ADR (ARGX) Price Target Increased by 6.07% to 598.01

The average one-year price target for Argen X SE - ADR (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been revised to 598.01 / share. This is an increase of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 563.80 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 246.50 to a high of 713.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.86% from the latest reported closing price of 494.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argen X SE - ADR. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 13.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARGX is 0.63%, an increase of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.19% to 40,011K shares. The put/call ratio of ARGX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,660K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,897K shares, representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 24.56% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,828K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares, representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,512K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing an increase of 24.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,471K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing a decrease of 21.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 60.96% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,431K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing an increase of 17.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 57.24% over the last quarter.

Argen X SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer.

