Argen X SE - ADR (ARGX) Price Target Increased by 16.79% to 551.80

August 01, 2023 — 08:15 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Argen X SE - ADR (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been revised to 551.80 / share. This is an increase of 16.79% from the prior estimate of 472.49 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 248.63 to a high of 698.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.38% from the latest reported closing price of 504.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argen X SE - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARGX is 0.58%, a decrease of 15.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 37,663K shares. ARGX / Argen X SE - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ARGX is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARGX / Argen X SE - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,824K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,032K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,795K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares, representing an increase of 45.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 67.17% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,288K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,138K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares, representing a decrease of 30.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 63.45% over the last quarter.

Argen X SE Background Information
Argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer.

