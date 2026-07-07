Argan Trades at a Premium: Should Investors Buy the Stock or Wait?

Argan, Inc. AGX is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio (P/E F12M) of 50.57X, a roughly 167.6%, which is premium to the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry average of 18.9X. The valuation also stands above the broader Construction sector multiple of 21.49X and the Zacks S&P 500 composite level of 21.07X.



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Argan’s premium valuation is supported by favorable conditions across the energy infrastructure market. Rising power demand, driven by electrification, the onshoring of domestic manufacturing, the use of EVs and the proliferation of data centers, is increasing the need for additional energy infrastructure. Within this environment, AGX benefits from a sizable backlog, proven execution across complex power projects and a robust pipeline of future opportunities. Disciplined project selection and strong financial flexibility further support long-term revenue visibility and growth prospects.



Shares of this Virginia-based engineering and construction company have surged 131.5% in the year-to-date period, significantly outperforming the industry’s 6% rise. The stock has further outpaced the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 in the same period, as evidenced by the chart below.

AGX Stock’s YTD Price Performance



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Let us take a closer look at the key factors shaping AGX stock’s prospects at its current premium valuation.

Robust Project Pipeline Strengthens AGX’s Revenue Visibility

Healthy demand for energy and industrial infrastructure is supporting Argan’s visibility into future project activity. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, consolidated backlog totaled $2.8 billion, up 49.1% year over year from $1.86 billion, supported by multiple large gas-fired projects and industrial contracts. The backlog provides a solid base of committed work across the company’s operating segments.



The broader opportunity set remains supported by rising power demand and the need to replace aging generation assets. Argan expects to add a handful of new projects over the next 10-18 months and believes its existing teams can execute 10-12 jobs simultaneously. A disciplined approach to project selection, combined with a limited pool of contractors capable of handling complex power facilities, supports long-term revenue visibility.

Rising Power Demand Expands Argan’s Opportunity Set

Growing electricity requirements are creating favorable conditions for Argan’s core Power business. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the segment generated $227 million in revenues, representing 78% of consolidated revenues, while pretax book income reached $52 million. Power segment backlog totaled $2.5 billion and included four U.S. gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of more than 4.1 gigawatts.



Electrification, domestic manufacturing expansion, electric vehicle adoption and rapid data center development are increasing pressure on the power grid. With approximately 79% of total backlog tied to natural gas projects, compared with 13% renewable and 8% industrial, Argan has meaningful exposure to the rising need for reliable generation capacity. Complex combined-cycle projects are expected to represent the majority of backlog over the near and midterm, strengthening the company’s position as customers advance new power infrastructure investments.

Project Execution Supports Argan’s Margin Strength

Strong project execution is supporting profitability across Argan’s operations. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, consolidated gross margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) year over year to 21%, while adjusted EBITDA margin increased 310 bps to 19.4%. The improvement reflected a favorable project mix and execution, including substantial completion ahead of schedule on the final Midwest solar and battery project and final completion of the Trumbull Energy Center.



The ability to manage complex projects and achieve key milestones strengthens Argan’s position in markets where execution risk remains high. A proven record across fixed-price contracts also supports disciplined project selection and customer confidence. As several recently awarded projects move through construction, consistent execution could help the company maintain healthy profitability while pursuing additional large-scale opportunities.

Data Center Activity Broadens AGX’s Industrial Prospects

Growing data center investment is creating an additional avenue for Argan beyond its traditional power construction business. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Industrial segment revenues reached $58 million, representing 20% of consolidated revenues, while the segment backlog totaled $225 million. The business is also executing a $125 million data center project involving thermal expansion and energy storage tanks.



To support current demand and future opportunities, Argan has started construction of an additional fabrication facility in North Carolina, with completion expected later in 2026. Expanding fabrication capacity strengthens the company’s ability to serve data center customers while broadening its exposure to mission-critical infrastructure spending. The investment could support a larger role for the Industrial segment as demand for specialized components increases.

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors AGX

AGX’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have moved upward over the past 30 days to $12.60 and $16.66 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 29.4% and 32.2%, respectively.



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Argan’s Competitive Landscape

Argan’s position in power and data center-linked infrastructure places the company alongside peers such as Jacobs Solutions Inc. J, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR. These companies are seeing demand tied to data centers, AI infrastructure, electrification and power availability. However, Jacobs Solutions, EMCOR Group and Quanta Services serve these markets through different capabilities and project scopes.



Jacobs Solutions has strong exposure to data centers and advanced manufacturing. The company works with hyperscalers and other data center customers across advisory, design, program management, digital solutions and full EPCM services. Demand also extends to semiconductors, water, energy and power. This positions Jacobs Solutions across a broad range of infrastructure needs linked to technology investment.



EMCOR Group competes through its electrical and mechanical construction capabilities. Data centers remain an important part of the company’s network and communications market, supported by demand for AI and cloud infrastructure. Higher cooling requirements and the shift toward liquid cooling are also creating opportunities for mechanical construction. This gives EMCOR Group exposure to both power and cooling needs within mission-critical facilities.



Quanta Services has broad exposure to electric power infrastructure and large-load development. The company is seeing demand for off-site manufacturing, fabrication and logistics services, particularly from data center projects. Investments in power transformer capacity and integrated supply-chain capabilities also support utility and technology customer needs. This positions Quanta Services across the wider power infrastructure required for large-scale digital development.

Should You Buy the Premium-Valued AGX Stock Now?

Despite its elevated valuation, Argan’s strong business fundamentals and upward earnings estimate revisions support the investment case. A sizable backlog, robust demand for power infrastructure and disciplined project execution provide healthy growth visibility, while expanding data center opportunities add another avenue beyond traditional power projects. The company’s strong financial position further supports its ability to pursue opportunities across a favorable infrastructure market.



With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, AGX remains an attractive choice for investors willing to pay a premium for its growth prospects. Strong stock momentum, improving earnings expectations and favorable power demand trends further support the company’s long-term prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.