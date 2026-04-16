Argan Targets 12-Project Capacity: Are Wins Improving Visibility?

Argan, Inc. AGX is targeting the ability to execute 10–12 projects simultaneously, reflecting its practical operating capacity rather than a fixed strategic ceiling. At the end of fiscal 2026, the company reported nine active projects, consisting of seven thermal and two renewable energy jobs. The 950-megawatt Trumbull Energy Center reached substantial completion in December 2025, and leadership noted that the company currently has the headroom and capacity to take on additional large-scale jobs immediately.



Revenue visibility is supported by a record consolidated backlog of $2.9 billion, including $2.5 billion in new contract value added during the year. This backlog provides multi-year revenue coverage, with projects expected to convert into revenue over the next three-plus years. Management also highlighted a strong pipeline, anticipating the addition of a handful of new projects over the next eight to 20 months.



This outlook is underpinned by robust demand for power infrastructure, driven by structural trends such as AI-led data center expansion, broader electrification and the replacement of aging energy assets. These tailwinds are translating into a steady flow of opportunities, particularly in gas-fired power projects, where the company maintains core expertise.



Visibility is further aided by gradually improving supply chain conditions, including better turbine availability and smoother interconnection processes. These factors could support more efficient project execution and faster conversion of pipeline opportunities into firm awards.



Overall, Argan appears well-positioned to progress toward its 10–12 project capacity, supported by a strong backlog and a favorable demand environment. However, project timing remains customer-driven and inherently uneven, suggesting that while visibility is improving, it is not yet fully predictable.

Argan’s Competitive Landscape

Argan operates within a favorable energy and infrastructure construction cycle, where peers such as Jacobs Solutions Inc. J and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME are also benefiting from strong end-market demand and improved project execution.

Jacobs remains a prominent peer, leveraging demand across water, environmental remediation and advanced manufacturing, supported by infrastructure spending tailwinds. While Jacobs is expanding its higher-margin advisory and program management capabilities, Argan is more directly exposed to large-scale power generation construction, where visibility is tied to its backlog conversion and project cadence. This gives Argan a more concentrated, but potentially higher-conviction, growth profile as it ramps toward full capacity utilization.



In comparison, EMCOR operates a more diversified model across electrical and mechanical construction, with strong exposure to mission-critical facilities such as data centers, semiconductors and life sciences. Although data center demand is a shared tailwind, EMCOR’s broader end-market mix contrasts with Argan’s sharper focus on utility-scale power projects.

AGX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this global provider of consulting services of engineering, procurement and construction have surged 113.6% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AGX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 49.05, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of AGX

AGX’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have trended upward in the past 30 days. The revised estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 17.5% and 39.5%, respectively.



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Argan currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.