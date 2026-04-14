Argan Surges 92% in 6 Months: Should Investors Still Buy the Stock?

Shares of Argan, Inc. AGX have surged 91.5% over the past six months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry’s 5.2% decline. The stock has further outpaced the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 in the same period, as evidenced by the chart below.

AGX Stock’s Past 6-Month Price Performance



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This power and industrial construction company is seeing steady growth, supported by rising demand for power generation and energy infrastructure projects. Activity remains strong across natural gas, renewable and industrial construction markets. Increasing demand driven by electrification, data center expansion and grid reliability needs is supporting new project opportunities.



A growing backlog and a strong pipeline provide better visibility into future revenues. Strong execution, disciplined project selection and a solid balance sheet are supporting operational performance and long-term growth.



Let us take a closer look at the factors shaping Argan stock’s prospects.

Strong Backlog Supports AGX’s Revenue Visibility

Growing demand for power and infrastructure projects continues to strengthen Argan’s revenue visibility. As of Jan. 31, 2026, consolidated project backlog was approximately $2.9 billion, up from $1.4 billion reported in the prior year, reflecting strong contract awards across core segments and the addition of $2.5 billion in new contract value during the year.



A large portion of this backlog relates to committed projects scheduled for execution over the next few years, providing a clear path for revenue realization. Management also indicated a steady pipeline of upcoming opportunities, supported by the increasing need for reliable energy capacity. With sustained order activity and improving visibility, the backlog provides a solid foundation for growth.

Power Segment Remains Central to Argan’s Growth Strategy

Argan’s Power segment continues to anchor overall performance, contributing nearly 78% of fourth-quarter revenues. The segment benefits from strong demand for large, complex power generation facilities, particularly gas-fired plants required to support grid reliability.



Rising electricity demand driven by AI, electrification and industrial expansion is placing pressure on aging infrastructure. This is creating a favorable environment for new capacity additions. With established expertise in combined-cycle projects and a strong execution track record, Argan remains well-positioned to capture opportunities in this space.

Teledata Exposure Expands AGX’s Presence in Data Infrastructure

Argan is gradually building exposure to data center-related infrastructure through its Teledata segment. The business provides services across communication networks, power distribution and data infrastructure for commercial, industrial and government customers.



Although the segment currently represents a small share of total revenues, it is showing early growth, supported by rising demand for secure and reliable infrastructure. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company secured a $125 million industrial project linked to the data center market, indicating broader participation beyond the Teledata segment. As digital infrastructure investment increases, this exposure could support incremental revenue growth over time.

Execution Strength Supports AGX’s Profitability Profile

Strong project execution continues to support Argan’s profitability, with performance benefiting from efficient delivery across key projects and favorable project milestones. Management highlighted consistent progress across ongoing work, reflecting disciplined execution and operational focus.



For fiscal 2026, gross margin expanded 440 basis points year over year to 20.5%, highlighting improved execution and a more favorable project mix. While margins may vary depending on project timing and mix, a continued focus on execution discipline is expected to support profitability as the company advances its backlog.

Estimate Revisions & Street Confidence in AGX Stock

Analysts are increasingly bullish on Argan. Over the past 30 days, fiscal 2026 earnings per share estimates have jumped from $10.18 to $11.44, indicating growth of 17.5%. Revenue estimates also point to solid 35.9% growth in fiscal 2026, supported by strong demand pipelines and backlog conversion.



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AGX Trading at a Premium

Argan stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 48.5, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Argan’s Competitive Landscape

Argan’s positioning in data center-linked infrastructure reflects broader industry momentum, where peers such as Jacobs Solutions Inc. J, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR are also benefiting from rising demand tied to electrification, digital infrastructure and reliable power generation. These companies operate across engineering, construction and mission-critical infrastructure, creating direct overlap in end markets like data centers and energy systems.



Jacobs Solutions remains a key competitor with strong exposure to advanced facilities, including data centers and high-tech infrastructure. The company focuses on consulting, design and program management, allowing it to capture early-stage project opportunities. Similar to Argan’s expanding role in power and infrastructure, Jacobs Solutions benefits from long-term demand driven by digitalization and grid modernization.



EMCOR Group has a strong presence in electrical and mechanical construction, with significant exposure to data centers and other mission-critical facilities. Data centers form an important growth area, supported by demand for power reliability and network systems. Compared with Argan, EMCOR Group has a more diversified end-market mix, but both companies are aligned with the growing need for energy-intensive digital infrastructure.



Quanta plays a major role in electric power and energy infrastructure, with strong capabilities in transmission, distribution and grid modernization. The company benefits from rising investments in electrification and renewable integration, which are also key drivers for Argan. Its large-scale project execution and utility relationships position it well to capture long-term infrastructure spending trends.

Should You Buy Argan Stock?

Argan is benefiting from strong demand across power generation and energy infrastructure markets. A growing backlog, expanding pipeline and rising exposure to data center-linked opportunities provide visibility into future revenues.



Although valuation remains on the higher side, the company is seeing favorable estimate revisions, indicating improving earnings prospects as demand for reliable power capacity remains strong. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the stock appears well-positioned for further gains, making it attractive for investors looking to capitalize on long-term infrastructure and energy demand trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.