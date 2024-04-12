Argan Surges 23% After After Quarterly Revenue Jumps, Dividend Increased

(RTTNews) - Shares of Argan, Inc. (AGX) are surging more than 23 percent Friday morning after reporting robust growth in revenue in the fourth quarter. The engineering and construction company also increased its quarterly dividend by 20 percent to $0.30 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 38.5 percent to $164.6 million from $118.8 million last year.

Profit, however, was $12.02 million or $0.89 per share, down from $13.63 million or $1.00 per share last year.

AGX, currently at $60.79, has traded in the range of $37.37 - $61.78 in the last 1 year.

